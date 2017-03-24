How Ed Sheeran and other top musicians helped Grammy nominee James Blunt rethink his career

A viral pop hit is both a blessing and a curse to a musician's career, as British singer-songwriter James Blunt would know.

In 2005, his song "You're Beautiful," became an international hit, playing near-constantly on radio stations across the U.S. and Europe. The song earned Blunt multiple Grammy nominations in 2007 and made him a household name.

But while many people loved his work, some derided Blunt's lyrics, and as a result the artist pulled back.

"After my first album that got a bit of criticism, I probably shut down a little bit," Blunt tells CNBC.

But with the help of what Blunt calls a "dream team," he's about to make a major career change. His new album "The Afterlove" has a bolder sound and shakes the melancholic mood that's characterized most of his previous output.

Collaborating with some of the music industry's best artists has helped Blunt redefine his work.