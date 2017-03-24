European markets seen higher; Trump issues health-care vote ultimatum

European markets are expected to open higher amid investor uncertainty over a delayed vote on U.S. President Donald Trump's health-care bill.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 7 points at 7,346; the German DAX is expected to open 15 points higher at 12,056 and the CAC 40 is set to open 5 points higher at 5,032.

Trump warned House Republican lawmakers on Thursday that he is prepared to leave Obamacare unchanged and move on to tax reform if they do not vote in favor for new health-care legislation on Friday.

In Europe, France, Germany and the euro zone as a whole are scheduled to receive flash Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data from around 8 a.m. London time.

In Washington D.C., Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to discuss the U.S. central bank's recent interest rate decision as well as the Fed's monetary policy moving forwards.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is also scheduled to give his opening remarks before the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research conference.



