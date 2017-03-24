Donald Trump’s travel ban wouldn’t be the first Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 | 10:10 AM ET | 01:39

Global uncertainty and the effects of President Donald Trump'simmigration policy may be suppressing bookings from abroad, slashing costs for U.S. travelers seeking the best international deals.

Trump's hardline stance on immigration has led to a decrease in total bookings to the United States, according to data from travel intelligence company ForwardKeys, with flights from the seven countries listed in the president's original travel ban down 80 percent.

Fewer Americans are looking to head abroad, as well. Searches for international flights from the U.S. have decreased since Trump's January inauguration, according to data that price-tracking site Hopper collected for CNBC. This time last year, searches were on an upswing, the site said, which suggests the change is more than seasonal.

Experts say the decline in travel has contributed to better deals for consumers looking to venture abroad.

Flights to destinations in Western and Northern Europe are 15 percent cheaper compared to last year. France, the United Kingdom, and Nordic countries like Sweden, Finland, and Norway can now be visited for a fraction of the usual airfare, according to Hopper.

The app found deals including $388 on a round-trip flight between New York and Stockholm, Sweden, and a $738 round-trip flight between Atlanta and London runs $735.