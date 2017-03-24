Google exec shares 2 visual tricks for figuring out what to do with your life

Peter Roper became an executive at Google in part by consistently using two visual tricks to map out his career.

The first was to create a list of companies where he'd love to work in the future. The second was to jot down skills he wanted to develop.

Roper, who spoke with CNBC at the Millennial 20/20 conference, held several jobs in advertising, sales and technology — including director of ad revenue strategy for music start-up Songza, which Google later acquired.

While serendipity played a role in Roper's journey to the tech giant's Mountain View headquarters, his previous jobs and unique set of skills helped him stay there.

If you're looking to make your own luck the way Roper did, check out two visual strategies that set him on the fast-track to success: