GOP health-care vote key to whether the Dow breaks its losing streak

London authorities said they've made two "significant" arrests in connection with Wednesday's Westminster Bridge and Parliament terror attacks, which left five people dead, including the assailant, and 50 people injured. (CNBC)



A federal appeals court agreed to speed up consideration of Trump's revised executive order barring U.S. entry for people from six Muslim-majority countries, setting oral arguments for May 8. (WSJ)



Working to implement President Trump's vision for "extreme vetting," the State Department has ordered embassies and consulates to identify visa applicants who warrant additional scrutiny. (WSJ)



The much debated Canada-to-U.S. Keystone XL pipeline is expected to be approved by the U.S. State Department today after the Trump administration in January gave the project new life. (Reuters)

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said he'll oppose Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and lead a filibuster against the nomination. (CNBC)



The CIA developed tools to spy on Macs by injecting software into computer chips, according to what WikiLeaks says is its latest cache of classified government documents. Apple said it fixed that vulnerability in 2013. (NY Times)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes plans to give out shares of her personal stake in the embattled blood-testing startup to investors who promise not to sue the firm. Holmes would give up her majority stake. (WSJ)



The NFL is selling the rights to stream its "Thursday Night Football" games next season, with interest from at least Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, and Google's YouTube. Twitter won the rights last year. (Recode)



Twitter (TWTR) is considering a premium version of its popular Tweetdeck interface aimed at professionals, raising the possibility the social network could collect subscription fees for the first time. (Reuters)

