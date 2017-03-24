The Judicial Branch is unique in that Supreme Court justices are appointed for life or until retirement. That means that a president's policies — or at least the legal viewpoints of those they nominate to the court — can live on far beyond their time in the Oval Office. President Franklin Roosevelt, for example, sent nine justices to the court during his 12 years in office.

All told, those justices served for 148.7 years and decided some of the most important cases in American history. By adding up the years served of all the justices appointed by a president, we can get a sense of the total influence that president has had on the history of the court. Trump's single seat may last longer, but some presidents have shaped the court more.

Using actuarial tables from the Social Security Administration, we're able to get a sense of how long each sitting justice will remain on the court.

Think of life expectancy, but for any given age. A female's life expectancy at birth may be 81, but when she's made it to her mid-60s, she can expect to live past 86. It should be noted that these are estimates: Any given justice could live longer than projected, or not make it their full projected lifetime. We're also projecting to the justices' end of life; there's no way to know if some justices will chose to step down before then.