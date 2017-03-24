Grab finds a match in Tinder

Ride hailing app Grab is revving up online dating in Southeast Asia, teaming up with Tinder in hopes it leads to more users swiping right.

The promotional campaign marks the dating platform's first partnership in the region and features top social media influencers, from models to YouTube stars.

"This is about us bringing new experiences to our customers," said Cheryl Goh, Vice President of Marketing for Grab. "Users have an opportunity to ride with somebody who will widen their world view. It makes the normal ride a bit more interesting."

The "Meet Your Match" campaign, launching across five Southeast Asian countries including Singapore and Vietnam, integrates Grab and Tinder's social platforms. Users can view the profiles of featured Tinder personalities in the dating app, and swipe right to share a Grab ride with them. If those influencers see love in the future after that first meet, passengers are treated to an all-day outing with their date, paid for by Tinder and Grab.

The limited promotion, is the latest marketing campaign for the Singapore-based ride-hailing company as it looks to cement its footprint in the region.

Since launching in Malaysia five years ago, Grab has garnered 70 percent market share with 36 million downloads, raising more than $1.4 billion in funding.