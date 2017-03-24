Happy Birthday to the EU: Timeline of the bloc's first 60 years

European Union leaders are gathering in Rome on Saturday to celebrate the 60th birthday of the world's largest political and economic bloc - the same place its key players met in 1957 to set up the organization.

There are plenty of reasons for the EU to celebrate yet another milestone anniversary though the landmark achievement is likely to be somewhat bittersweet given the unprecedented challenges in the bloc's wake.

The rise of populism and anti-EU feeling throughout its own citizens, military conflict in the Middle East and eastern Europe as well as Britain's decision to quit the bloc all threaten to overshadow the event.

As EU member states prepare for the bloc's future, CNBC takes a look back at some of the EU's landmark moments: