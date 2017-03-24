Here are the stocks that win if the Trump-Ryan health-care bill passes, says top analyst

UnitedHealth Group, Anthem and Humana would be among the big winners if the Trump-Ryan health-care bill is approved by the House on Friday, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte told CNBC.



Gupte, an equity research senior analyst covering health care, said the pharmaceutical industry also would come out well under the American Health Care Act.

"They didn't have drug pricing legislation built into this," Gupte said on "Squawk Box."

"They got a tax break. Maybe they can give some of that back to consumers in the form of co-pay assistance that may get the government off their back and the president's populist agenda gets served as well," she said.

The pharma industry has been scrutinized by lawmakers after leading drugmakers hiked their prices, sometimes by triple digits. Some analyst, however, say those companies are outliers.

The House is expected to vote Friday on the bill backed by President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

The vote was postponed Thursday after Republican leaders failed to rally enough support to pass the bill because of a rebellion by the conservative Freedom Caucus and moderate Republicans. Trump has demanded that the House approve the plan as is Friday or leave Obamacare in place.

Disclosure: Leerink Partners makes a market in UnitedHealth Group, Anthem and Humana.