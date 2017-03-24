VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much money middle-class families earn in every US state

The American middle class is shrinking and the median income of those considered middle class is decreasing.

"Nationally, the median income of middle-income households decreased from $77,898 in 1999 to $72,919 in 2014, a loss of 6%," reports Pew Research Center.

That's scaled to reflect a three-person household. After all, "the income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households," Pew explains.

In addition to breaking down the national middle-income range for various household sizes, Pew highlighted the median income of middle-class families by state, scaled to reflect a three-person household.

It's important to note that there's more to class than income — "middle class" can also be defined by net worth, education and occupation, for example — but household income can be a useful tool by which to group people.

Here's the full breakdown of how much money three-person middle-class families earn in every U.S. state.

ALABAMA

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,781

Birmingham, Alabama.
Sean Pavorie | Getty Images
Birmingham, Alabama.

ALASKA

Median household income of middle-class families: $80,230

Anchorage, Alaska
David Ryder | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Anchorage, Alaska

ARIZONA

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,895

Tucson, Arizona
Getty Images
Tucson, Arizona

ARKANSAS

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,245

Hot Springs, Arkansas
Ionas Kaltenbach | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Hot Springs, Arkansas

CALIFORNIA

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,197

Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.
Skodonnell | iStock / 360 | Getty Images
Suburbs of San Diego, Calif.

COLORADO

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,364

Boulder, Colorado
Pedro Szekely | Flickr
Boulder, Colorado

CONNECTICUT

Median household income of middle-class families: $78,262

Homes in Connecticut
Tina Buckman | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Homes in Connecticut

DELAWARE

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,450

Wilmington, Delaware.
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Wilmington, Delaware.

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Median household income of middle-class families: $76,999

Washington, DC
Danita Delimont | Getty Images
Washington, DC

FLORIDA

Median household income of middle-class families: $70,124

Key West, Florida
Roman Boed | Flickr
Key West, Florida

GEORGIA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,845

Macon, Georgia
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Macon, Georgia

HAWAII

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,529

Honolulu, Hawaii
Jan Tyler | Getty Images
Honolulu, Hawaii

IDAHO

Median household income of middle-class families: $70,476

Boise, Idaho
Anna Gorin | Getty Images
Boise, Idaho

ILLINOIS

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,257

People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.
George Rose | Getty Images
People walk on the pedestrian bridge through Millennium Park in Chicago.

INDIANA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,352

Downtown Indianapolis
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Downtown Indianapolis

IOWA

Median household income of middle-class families: $75,953

West Des Moines, Iowa
Source: Ryan Donnell | MONEY
West Des Moines, Iowa

KANSAS

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,250

Wichita, Kansas
John Coletti | Photolibrary | Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas

KENTUCKY

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,926

Louisville, Kentucky
Luke Sharrett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISIANA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,928

French quarter, New Orleans
Medioimages | Photodisc | Getty Images
French quarter, New Orleans

MAINE

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,454

Portland, Maine
Denis Jr. Tangney | E+ | Getty Images
Portland, Maine

MARYLAND

Median household income of middle-class families: $77,416

A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.
Benjamin C. Tankersley | For The Washington Post | Getty Images
A homeowner trims her yard in the Kenwood Park neighborhood on Dec. 10, 2016 in Bethesda, Md.

MASSACHUSETTS

Median household income of middle-class families: $77,965

Boston, Massachusetts
Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau
Boston, Massachusetts

MICHIGAN

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,248

Detroit, Michigan
Joshua Lott | AFP | Getty Images
Detroit, Michigan

MINNESOTA

Median household income of middle-class families: $76,310

An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.
John Elk | Getty Images
An early morning jog around Lake Calhoun, Minneapolis/St. Paul Minnesota.

MISSISSIPPI

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,391

Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Peeter Visimaa | Getty Images
Vicksburg, Mississippi.

MISSOURI

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,646

Kansas City, Missouri
Andrew Rich | Getty Images
Kansas City, Missouri

MONTANA

Median household income of middle-class families: $70,813

Helena, Montana
Joe Sohm | Visions of America | Getty Images
Helena, Montana

NEBRASKA

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,432

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lonely Planet
Lincoln, Nebraska

NEVADA

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,589

Las Vegas, Nevada
Jacob Kepler | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Las Vegas, Nevada

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Median household income of middle-class families: $75,647

Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Loop Images | UIG | Getty Images
Portsmouth, New Hampshire

NEW JERSEY

Median household income of middle-class families: $75,768

Pedestrians walk along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Emile Wamsteker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Pedestrians walk along the Hudson River waterfront in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NEW MEXICO

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,680

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Richard Cummins | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Albuquerque, New Mexico

NEW YORK

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,227

Sunset over New York skyline, on the subway overground train station.
LeoPatrizi | Getty Images
Sunset over New York skyline, on the subway overground train station.

NORTH CAROLINA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,342

Raleigh, North Carolina.
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
Raleigh, North Carolina.

NORTH DAKOTA

Median household income of middle-class families: $75,801

Newly built apartments and condos for oil field workers on the edge of Watford City, North Dakota.
William Campbell | Corbis | Getty Images
Newly built apartments and condos for oil field workers on the edge of Watford City, North Dakota.

OHIO

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,458

Columbus, Ohio
Getty Images
Columbus, Ohio

OKLAHOMA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,249

Tulsa, Oklahoma
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Tulsa, Oklahoma

OREGON

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,971

Beaverton, Oregon
Source: Town of Beaverton
Beaverton, Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA

Median household income of middle-class families: $73,659

Philadelphia skyline
Getty Images
Philadelphia skyline

RHODE ISLAND

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,908

Providence, Rhode Island
Jeff Greenberg | UIG | Getty Images
Providence, Rhode Island

SOUTH CAROLINA

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,752

Charleston, South Carolina
Stephen Saks | Lonely Planet Images | Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina

SOUTH DAKOTA

Median household income of middle-class families: $77,176

South Dakota
Rich Murphy | Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau
South Dakota

TENNESSEE

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,744

People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Csfotoimages | Getty Images
People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, Tennessee.

TEXAS

Median household income of middle-class families: $72,542

Westlake, Texas
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc | Corbis | Getty Images
Westlake, Texas

UTAH

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,367

A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.
Mandicoleman.com | Getty Images
A scene showing 25th Street in Ogden, Utah.

VERMONT

Median household income of middle-class families: $75,540

Burlington, Vermont
Glenn Van Der Knijff | Getty Images
Burlington, Vermont

VIRGINIA

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,999

Richmond, Virginia.
Jeff Auth | Getty Images
Richmond, Virginia.

WASHINGTON

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,183

Belltown, Seattle neighborhood
Richard Cummins | Getty Images
Belltown, Seattle neighborhood

WEST VIRGINIA

Median household income of middle-class families: $70,838

West Virginia Capital Building.
Jodi Jacobson | E+ | Getty Images
West Virginia Capital Building.

WISCONSIN

Median household income of middle-class families: $74,577

Madison, Wisconsin
Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau
Madison, Wisconsin

WYOMING

Median household income of middle-class families: ﻿$75,811

Jackson Lake, Wyoming.
David Epperson | Getty Images
Jackson Lake, Wyoming.

