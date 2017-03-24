Here's how much money middle-class families earn in every US state

The American middle class is shrinking and the median income of those considered middle class is decreasing.

"Nationally, the median income of middle-income households decreased from $77,898 in 1999 to $72,919 in 2014, a loss of 6%," reports Pew Research Center.

That's scaled to reflect a three-person household. After all, "the income it takes to be middle-income varies by household size, with smaller households requiring less to support the same lifestyle as larger households," Pew explains.

In addition to breaking down the national middle-income range for various household sizes, Pew highlighted the median income of middle-class families by state, scaled to reflect a three-person household.

It's important to note that there's more to class than income — "middle class" can also be defined by net worth, education and occupation, for example — but household income can be a useful tool by which to group people.

Here's the full breakdown of how much money three-person middle-class families earn in every U.S. state.

ALABAMA

Median household income of middle-class families: $71,781