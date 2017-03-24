Here’s why you shouldn’t just quit your job, even if you hate it

Many people in the workforce today are struggling with the decision to stay in jobs they find unfulfilling, and they want to walk away so they can start their own business.



But one expert suggests that, even if you hate it, you shouldn't quit your job just yet,



"If you have a job you really don't like, and something else you want to pursue, pursue both for as long as you can," says Jim Wendler. He's a former college football player who turned to elite power-lifting, coaching, and writing.

Wendler is ultimately now a self-made businessman. He has squatted 1,000 pounds in competition, and his 5/3/1 program for weightlifting has been taught to millions of athletes around the country. His books have sold over 547,000 copies worldwide.