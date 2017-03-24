How much it costs to rent a 1-bedroom in 30 major cities around the world

It's no secret that city life comes with a hefty price tag, but some urban areas are much more affordable than others. New York City, for example, could set you back more than $3,500 a month for rent alone, while Montreal, Canada offers one-bedroom apartments for less than $1,000 a month.

That's according to a new report from listing service RENTCafé that looks at monthly rental costs in the world's top 30 financial centers. It sums up the average rents for one-bedroom apartments between 600 and 999 square feet in each city. (Full methodology here.)



"All 30 of them offer a highly competitive environment with plenty of jobs in the financial sector," RENTCafé reports. "But while they are similar in this regard, their rents differ wildly."

Scroll over the tiles to see for yourself.