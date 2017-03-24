VISIT CNBC.COM

How much it costs to rent a 1-bedroom in 30 major cities around the world

Renting a one-bedroom in New York City will cost you $3,680 a month
Stanley Chen Xi | Getty Images
It's no secret that city life comes with a hefty price tag, but some urban areas are much more affordable than others. New York City, for example, could set you back more than $3,500 a month for rent alone, while Montreal, Canada offers one-bedroom apartments for less than $1,000 a month.

That's according to a new report from listing service RENTCafé that looks at monthly rental costs in the world's top 30 financial centers. It sums up the average rents for one-bedroom apartments between 600 and 999 square feet in each city. (Full methodology here.)

"All 30 of them offer a highly competitive environment with plenty of jobs in the financial sector," RENTCafé reports. "But while they are similar in this regard, their rents differ wildly."

Scroll over the tiles to see for yourself.

30. Casablanca, Morocco

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $820

29. Montreal, Canada

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $850

28. Taipei, Taiwan

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $910

27. Munich, Germany

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,110

26. Toronto, Canada

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,200

25. Frankfurt, Germany

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,350

24. Vancouver, Canada

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,400

23. Osaka, Japan

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,440

22. Shenzhen, China

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,520

21. Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,530

20. London, United Kingdom

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,650

19. Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,680

18. Melbourne, Australia

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,690

17. Chicago, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,720

16. Paris, France

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,730

15. Beijing, China

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,900

14. Shanghai, China

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,910

13. Washington DC, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,940

12. Seoul, Republic of Korea

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $1,990

11. Los Angeles, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,030

9. Dubai, United Arab Emirates (TIE)

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,040

9. Sydney, Australia (TIE)

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,040

7. Tokyo, Japan (TIE)

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,050

7. Singapore, Republic of Singapore (TIE)

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,050

6. Zurich, Switzerland

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,200

5. Geneva, Switzerland

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,320

4. Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,740

3. Boston, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $2,930

2. San Francisco, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $3,360

1. New York City, United States

Average rent for a one-bedroom: $3,680

﻿Don't miss: Here's how much you have to earn to be in the 1% in the wealthiest US cities

