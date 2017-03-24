Amtrak Acela derails at NY Penn Station, transit service suspended

An Amtrak Acela derailed as it left New York's Penn Station at a slow speed during Friday morning rush hour and all 248 passengers were safely evacuated, Amtrak said.

All NJ Transit rail service at the station was suspended after the accident.





The Acela Express train, which originated in Boston and was heading to Washington, derailed around 9 a.m.

"The rear of the train was still on the platform, and all 248 passengers have exited the train onto the platform and into the station safely," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement.