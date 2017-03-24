    ×

    Amtrak Acela derails at NY Penn Station, transit service suspended

    An Amtrak Acela derailed as it left New York's Penn Station at a slow speed during Friday morning rush hour and all 248 passengers were safely evacuated, Amtrak said.

    All NJ Transit rail service at the station was suspended after the accident.


    The Acela Express train, which originated in Boston and was heading to Washington, derailed around 9 a.m.

    "The rear of the train was still on the platform, and all 248 passengers have exited the train onto the platform and into the station safely," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in a statement.

    The service disruption affects a busy commuting hub for the New York metro area.

    Due to the derailment, NJ Transit MidTown Direct trains were being diverted to the Hoboken Terminal. Tickets will be cross-honored with NJ Transit bus, private carriers and the PATH train.



