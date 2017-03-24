Retirees: Miss this April 1 tax deadline, and you won't be laughing

Under IRS rules, RMDs generally kick in on IRAs once you reach age 70½. For 401(k) plans and other defined contribution plans, it's typically when you turn 70½ or you retire, whichever is later.

Typically, the deadline to take a particular year's RMD is Dec. 31 of that year. But in the year you're first required to take an RMD, you have until April 1 of the following year to make that withdrawal.

(For more of the ins and outs on RMDs, including how to figure out how much to take, see our guide here.)

RMD newbies tend to procrastinate. As of late last year, 40 percent of Fidelity investors eligible to take their first distribution that year hadn't taken any, according to Fidelity. Three percent had withdrawn some, but not enough to meet the minimum.