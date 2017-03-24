Oil prices moved higher Friday after Saudi Arabia said the amount of oil it's exporting to the United States is falling and will stay low, but a consulting firm's data show the drop will be only temporary.

Traders focused on the comments because high import levels have played a large part in surging U.S. crude stockpiles, which have dragged down oil prices.

"It's been the wildcard every week," said John Kilduff, founding partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital.

A Saudi energy ministry official on Thursday told Reuters that crude exports to the United States will fall by 300,000 barrels per day this month and total shipments would remain around March levels in the coming months.