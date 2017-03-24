With its abundant sunshine and remote mountains, Northern California is a popular place to grow marijuana. Strawberry and Lauren are two farmers who harvest their crops there. It's important to them to keep as much profit as possible and to keep their location hidden. They have partnered with Jerry, who transports and sells the marijuana to the east coast, where it retails for nearly double the price. Strawberry, Lauren and Jerry split their profits with the land-owner who is a silent partner.

