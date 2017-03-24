Tesla will begin taking solar tile orders next month

Tesla will begin taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk confirmed the news in a long list of tweets he unleashed on Friday.

Tesla unveiled the solar roof shingles in late October of last year, in the days leading up to the shareholder vote on Tesla's acquisition of the solar power company SolarCity, of which Musk had already been chairman.

The roof tiles will come in four styles: terra cotta, slate, textured glass, and smooth glass, Tesla said.

The company plans to integrate the solar roof product with its existing stationary energy storage business and its electric cars.