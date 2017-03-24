The whole Trump growth story is about to face a huge challenge

Investors have been nervous about growth, and that anxiety has been exacerbated by a closely watched indicator: The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tracker, which keeps a running tally on how quarterly growth is progressing.

Back in early February, the gauge had pointed to first-quarter growth at 3.4 percent. That, however, tailed all the way down to 0.9 percent in March, and on Friday it got just an incremental bump to 1.0 percent.

That certainly wasn't the way things were supposed to go. And it may not in fact be an accurate picture of what's really happening.

In an analysis released Thursday night, Goldman Sachs asserted that first-quarter growth actually may be close to double what the Atlanta Fed thinks — more like 1.8 percent than the barely 1 percent indicated by the central bank's tool.

At the core of its forecast is a belief that growth has accelerated as the quarter has progressed, with the Fed forecast underestimating consumer spending, exports and inventory growth, all critical components in the GDP measure.

"We see reasons for improvement in March, reflecting encouraging consumer fundamentals and the likelihood of a late-quarter spending rebound" reflecting the arrival of delayed tax refunds, Goldman economist Spencer Hill said in a note.

Hill addresses a central sticking point in the current growth quandary: the difference between "hard" and "soft" data.



The former refers to actual reports on spending, manufacturing, sales and the like. The latter consists primarily of sentiment surveys from consumers, investors and business executives about anticipated activity ahead.

"A hallmark of the GDPNow forecasting methodology is its avoidance of subjective adjustments, but in this instance we believe some role for judgment is warranted, particularly with regard to the international trade assumptions," Hill said.

CNBC's Rapid Update puts expected first-quarter growth at 1.3 percent.