Tinder steps up international expansion by hiring top execs from Twitter, tech start-ups

Dating app Tinder has stepped up its international expansion by hiring executives from major firms like Twitter to operations in countries across Asia and Europe, the company told CNBC on Friday.
Tinder has hired the following people:
- Alexey Shelestenko, former media partnerships manager at Twitter, has joined as country manager of Russia
- Laura Roche Camera, former head of customer marketing and digital at Hastings Direct and ex-American Express marketing director, has joined as country manager of the U.K.
- Ekaterina Hadjipetkova, former growth project manager at ride sharing platform BlaBlaCar, has joined as country manager of France
- Ryo Umezawa, former country manager at HomeAway Japan, has joined as country manager of Japan for Tinder
- Morad Adjaoud, former Head of growth, acquisition and content at rival dating service Happn, has joined as head of European growth
The move by the dating app, which is owned by Match.com, comes at a time when it is looking to boost the numbers of paying users, through its premium tier called Tinder Plus. The service costs $9.99 if you're under 30 years old, while it's $19.99 after that.