U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as investors awaited a vote on the Republican-led health-care bill.

President Donald Trump warned the Republican members of the House that he will leave Obamacare unchanged if they do not approve the current health-care proposal.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.4285 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.0375 percent.

On the data front, Friday will see the release of the latest durable goods orders at 8:30 am ET and the latest manufacturing PMIs at 9:45 am ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.76 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.98 a barrel, up 0.59 percent.



Correction: This story was revised to delete incorrect references that Janet Yellen was expected to discuss the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates on Friday.