Wall Street seen slightly higher as investors eye health-care bill

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Friday morning as traders await a vote for the Republican-led health-care bill.

President Donald Trump warned the Republican members of the House that he will leave Obamacare unchanged if they do not approve the bill.

On the data front, Friday will see the release of the latest durable goods orders at 8:30 am ET and the latest manufacturing PMIs at 9:45 am ET.

On the earnings front, the schedule is thin with Finish Line reporting before the bell.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.27 percent lower on Friday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.63 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.93 percent higher.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.76 a barrel on Friday morning, up 0.4 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.98 a barrel, up 0.59 percent.

