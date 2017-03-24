Wall Street sees even more gains ahead: CNBC Market Strategist Survey

Top strategists have gotten more optimistic on stocks, just as the S&P 500 has pulled back slightly from records, according to CNBC's latest Market Strategist Survey.

Since the last survey in early February, four of 16 market strategists CNBC surveyed in the last three days raised their S&P 500 targets for the year-end or next 12 months. This Tuesday, Barclays' Keith Parker also initiated a year-end forecast at the high end of the range — 2,525 — citing market expectations on the likelihood of tax reform.

The highest target remains Deutsche Bank's Binky Chadha's 2,600 forecast, while formerly bullish Tom Lee at Fundstrat still has the lowest target at 2,275. Right in the middle is Citi's Tobias Levkovich with a 2,425 estimate, just over 3.3 percent above Thursday's close of 2,345.96.

Raises since February: