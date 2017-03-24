    ×

    Congress

    Congress

    Watch: House Speaker Paul Ryan talks after GOP yanks Obamacare replacement

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    House Speaker Paul Ryan talks Friday after Republicans pulled their bill to replace Obamacare just before a planned House vote.

    The GOP failed to rally the support needed to pass the bill, facing pressure from both its conservative and moderate wings. Republicans faced a tough choice in voting for the proposal, which was estimated to lead to a larger number of people uninsured and was unpopular in some opinion polls.

    President Donald Trump asked Ryan to pull the bill, NBC News reported. Ryan visited the White House earlier in the day, where he "pleaded to pull" the plan, according to NBC.

    Read more: Obamacare replacement yanked in House as GOP fails to win support

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.