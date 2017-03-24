Watch: House Speaker Paul Ryan talks after GOP yanks Obamacare replacement

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



House Speaker Paul Ryan talks Friday after Republicans pulled their bill to replace Obamacare just before a planned House vote.

The GOP failed to rally the support needed to pass the bill, facing pressure from both its conservative and moderate wings. Republicans faced a tough choice in voting for the proposal, which was estimated to lead to a larger number of people uninsured and was unpopular in some opinion polls.

President Donald Trump asked Ryan to pull the bill, NBC News reported. Ryan visited the White House earlier in the day, where he "pleaded to pull" the plan, according to NBC.

