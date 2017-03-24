Yes, UK, you will have to pay the bill before you leave the EU: Brussels warns ahead of negotiations

The European Commission has repeated that there will be an "exit bill" for the U.K. before it leaves the European Union – something that the U.K. government has refused multiple times. The issue is sparking a lot of controversy just as the negotiations are about to kick off.

President Jean-Claude Juncker of the European Commission told the BBC on Friday that the U.K. "cannot pretend that it was never a member of the union".

"The British government and parliament took on certain commitments as EU members and they must be honoured. This isn't a punishment or sanctions against the UK," Juncker said.

The bill, which has been calculated by EU officials and it includes the UK's share of debts, pensions and unpaid bills, is estimated to be about 60 billion euros ($64.79 billion).