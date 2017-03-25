Spring Fever is spreading.

After a late winter blast of snow and cold blanketed much of the country, record numbers of travelers are expected to hit the road over the next several weeks. Airlines For America estimates 145 million spring travelers will fly somewhere by April 30th. The industry trade group estimated that figure represents a 4 increase over last year.

But if you're still looking for a destination vacation, there are some deals to be found. For example, if you're in the mood for a romantic getaway, you could consider a trip just north of the border.

"We love Quebec City," Budget Travel's editor-in-chief, Robert Firpo-Cappiello, told CNBC's On the Money in an interview recently.



He explained a trip to Canada is a cheaper way to enjoy an international destination, without the long flight across the Atlantic.



"It's Paris without quite the price tag. You're talking about cobblestone streets, sipping good wine, eating French food," he said, adding that the exchange rate with Canada is "very good right now." In addition, travelers can find hotels for under $200 per night.

