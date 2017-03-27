5 things everyone can learn from America's savvy and successful teen entrepreneurs

When Ulmer was four years old, she was stung by two bees within a week. She was upset but, at her parents' urging, she learned about bees and why they are important. That research inspired her to start her drink business, Me & the Bees Lemonade. Ten percent of profits go to charities including Heifer International, the National Park Services and the Sustainable Food Center of Austin.

"Dream big, and not only dream big, but also dream like a kid," says Ulmer. "When a kid has a dream and they want it to come true, they will do whatever it takes to do so. They don't see the obstacles in the way, they will just fight hard to make it come true.

"Sometimes you have to get into that mindset and dream like a kid," she says. It will "put you into a better goal setting stage for your business."

Lesson 3: Know your worth