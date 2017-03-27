6 things to consider before your next career move

Every career is a work in progress — forever.

Whether we switch jobs every year or stay at the same company for decades, we grapple with the results of our career decisions on a daily basis.

That can get overwhelming.

Since I'm relatively pleased with how my career has evolved, I often get asked by others for career advice. People constantly wonder whether they should stick with their job, leave for a new one, or switch career paths entirely.

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to these questions, but I've noticed six recurring suggestions I share with them.

1. Move toward something, not away from something

Too often career moves are treated as escape plans.

A job you once loved, or maybe never loved, becomes unbearable, so you desperately look for a way out.

If your current situation is bad enough, just about any other job seems like a great career move.

This is a dangerous way to run your career.