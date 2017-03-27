After-hours buzz: RHT, DRI, TSRO & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Red Hat jumped 5 percent in extended trading Monday after the software company reported revenue above analysts expectations. Red Hat's reported revenue came in at $629 million, beating Thomson Reuters consensus analyst estimate of $619 million. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share that were in-line with expectations at 61 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Darden Restaurants shares rose nearly 4 percent after the restaurant operator released its third-quarter earnings and said it is adding a new restaurant to its business. The Olive Garden owner said it will buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in cash. Darden's third-quarter earnings exceeded expectations. Revenue for the company came in at $1.88 billion, slightly above Wall Street's expectation of $1.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Darden reported earnings per share at $1.32, versus $1.27 per share expected by the Street, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Shares of Tesaro soared 6 percent after the Food and Drug Administration approved one of the pharmaceutical company's ovarian cancer drugs. Zejula or niraparib is a drug used to treat women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, according to the company's press release. Tesaro also announced it is expanding its development program for the niraparib drug for treating front-line metastatic ovarian and lung cancers and metastatic breast cancer.

Synnex shares swung 2 percent higher after the company reported first-quarter earnings above expectations. The technology company beat revenue expectations, reporting $3.52 billion versus $3.48 billion expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. The company also reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share at $1.82, far exceeding expectations of $1.66, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.