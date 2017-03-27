Asia markets gained on Tuesday morning as investors shrugged off the disappointment from the current U.S. administration's ability to push through legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health-care law.



Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.89 percent in early trade, recovering most of its losses of 276 points, or 1.44 percent, seen yesterday.

Fujitsu and Lenovo Group announced the postponement of their target date for a final deal on their personal computer business tie-up to sometime in the first-half of 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported. Shares of Fujitsu were up 2.32 percent.



Down Under, the ASX 200 added 0.83 percent.

In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.37 percent.



"This is a Teflon market where literally nothing sticks," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a Tuesday note, said of the market's concern about Trump's first legislative reform failure.

