    Asia shares climb, ASX up 0.8%, Nikkei adds 0.9%, Kospi up 0.4%

    Asia markets gained on Tuesday morning as investors shrugged off the disappointment from the current U.S. administration's ability to push through legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health-care law.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.89 percent in early trade, recovering most of its losses of 276 points, or 1.44 percent, seen yesterday.

    Fujitsu and Lenovo Group announced the postponement of their target date for a final deal on their personal computer business tie-up to sometime in the first-half of 2017, the Nikkei business daily reported. Shares of Fujitsu were up 2.32 percent.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 added 0.83 percent.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was up 0.37 percent.

    "This is a Teflon market where literally nothing sticks," Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG, in a Tuesday note, said of the market's concern about Trump's first legislative reform failure.

    U.S. major indexes closed mostly lower on Monday as investors reassessed whether the Trump administration cam deliver on reforms.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.22 percent, to close at 20,550.98, and posted its eight day of losses. The S&P 500 dropped 0.1 percent, to end at 2,341.59, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.2 percent, to close at 5,840.37.

    In Hong Kong , Guotai Junan Securities will kick off its IPO subscription. It plans to raise HK$16.04 billion, and in a surprise move, priced the IPO already, at HK$15.84 per share
    .
    The dollar traded at 99.166 against a basket of currencies at 7 am HK/SIN. Against the greenback, the yen remained stronger at 110.63 and the Australian dollar was at $0.7615.

    Oil prices continued to slide on Monday as investors remained uncertain about whether the OPEC and non-OPEC supply curb deal would continue beyond June.

    During Asian hours, Brent crude was up 0.1 percent at $50.80 a barrel, and U.S. crude was up 0.19 percent at $47.83.


