    Cramer: 3 reasons why the market didn't crash on GOP health-care bill's failure

    Though some argued otherwise, Jim Cramer knew the GOP's Obamacare replacement failing would not derail the rally for three critical reasons.

    First and foremost, the health-care bill's failure clears the way for more popular initiatives on President Donald Trump's agenda such as tax cuts and repatriation.

    "I think the swift failure of the health care plan allows Trump to go back to his economic agenda — the things Wall Street really wants — and while he can be his own worst enemy for certain, it's a heck of a lot easier to cut taxes than it is to cut health care," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Trump's budget director Mick Mulvaney confirmed the administration's plan to move on from health-care reform on Sunday, answering "No" when asked if repealing and replacing Obamacare would remain a priority for the president's first 100 days.

    Second, improving earnings reports gave Cramer confidence in the market's stability regardless of any confusion coming from Washington.

    "Many people may want to lump everything into the Trump rally rubric, but earnings play a far more important role when it comes to the direction of the stock market," he said.

    And despite stocks being elevated from a potential Trump bump, earnings are accelerating on their own and investors are taking that into account, Cramer argued.

    "Hence today's rebound after the 184-point decline in the Dow this morning as buyers flocked to both the stocks of companies that recently reported good numbers and those with decent yields that could be bond market equivalents," Cramer said.

    The "Mad Money" host said Monday's positive earnings reports from both Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants and cloud services giant Red Hat disrupted the Street's negativity without the need for an obstacle-free Trump agenda.

    Third, companies are finally starting to feel the relief of deregulation as Trump sets out to repeal Obama-era rules, an action that does not require congressional approval and that Cramer believes is hugely important to "the psyche of business."

    "Going forward, though, it's important to understand that not crashing is one thing, and rallying is another," Cramer said. "The latter will be hard to do, given that we're on the verge of a new earnings season and we have an upcoming employment number that needs to be strong or else we'll start hearing about a stalled-out economy on account of the cratering of Trumponomics."

