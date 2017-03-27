Cramer Remix: The real reason Facebook didn’t buy Snap   

Despite a flurry of positive analyst ratings that sent Snap shares flying Monday, Jim Cramer believes one of its biggest competitors could be a bigger threat than the Street expects.

With Facebook aggressively competing against Snap using Instagram stories, the "Mad Money" host worried that the traction Facebook is seeing signals trouble ahead for the Snapchat parent.

"Mark Zuckerberg's a vicious competitor, and to me, the fact that he didn't acquire Snap simply means that he plans to kill it himself," Cramer said.

And while Cramer doesn't discount the positive factors fueling Snap's new "buy" ratings, namely its target demographic, strong sales projections and innovative spirit, he worries that the stock is still too overvalued for its hype.

"Discipline can be a real buzzkill at the beginning, but it's saved my bacon too often for me to ignore it. So I say enjoy Snap all you want, but you'll be enjoying it without me," Cramer said.