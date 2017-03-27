Cramer's lightning round: Tread carefully with this health-care play

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Steel Dynamics: "Good company. I know that there was a piece of research out today that said steel prices are coming down. I like Nucor. John Ferriola [is] doing a great job there. I think that you should buy Nucor in stages on the way down if the prices really come down. They'd benefit from scrap coming down."

HSBC Holdings: "See, my problem is that it's got that 10 percent yield. The 10 percent yield scares me. I always feel that when you see that yield like that, that is a red flag and something could happen to it, so I'm going to have to say no to that one."

Masimo Corporation: "Man, that's a smoking stock. I mean, you know, this is a medical device company. A lot of people feel it's going to get a takeover or it's going to do better under repeal and replace, or if they stay the same, I've got to tell you, it's a good company. It's a good company."

Scotts Miracle-Gro: "Scotts Miracle-Gro has two things going for it. One, obviously, it's the season. We need to see that go well. But it also has a division of hydroponics, which a lot of people are equating to, wow, you know what, that's how people will grow marijuana plants. It's a very small part of their business, but it's got people excited. I like Scotts Miracle-Gro here for a variety of reasons."

ViewRay: "Oh, man. This is another one that has just been smoking that has left me behind. I mean, you obviously know about it better than anyone I know. They got the FDA clearance. I know the stock spiked on it, but please be careful. It is really up a great deal."

Canada Goose: "Listen, at $15 bucks, I think it's good. I know people don't want to own apparel, I know people feel like the stock is too hot. Not for me. I like it."

Cliffs Natural Resources: "No, too risky. I think people feel that iron has peaked. I know China's stuffed to the gills with iron. I'm going to say that that trade has occurred and we're going to move on."

