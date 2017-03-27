Florida authorities prep for Xi Jinping's visit

The two leaders are scheduled to hold talks at the Mar-a-Lago Club on April 6 and 7 in Palm Beach, but Xi will be staying at the nearby Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa instead, the sheriff's office of Palm Beach County told NBC News.

The town of Lantana is expected to lose 80 percent of its beach parking during Xi's visit and fencing will begin to go up on April 4th, the sheriff's office told NBC.

