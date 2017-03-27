Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are solidly lower as the markets react to the failed GOP health insurance bill in Congress. Bond prices are higher as a result of the stock slide, with the yield on the 10-year treasury back down to 2.36 percent.

OIL/ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are down a bitat the $47 a barrel level.

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS

-President Donald Trump is choosing son-in-law Jared Kushner to head up aspecial team to eliminate federal bureaucracy. The team will get help from top CEOs including Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk.