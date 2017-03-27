Your smartphone is filthier than you realize. Here’s how to clean it

Apple advises against using liquids or disinfectants on its devices, so keep that in mind, but the fact is you're not going to get rid of bacteria without something more powerful than a soft cloth. Lysol disinfectant wipes work well – I've been using them on my gadgets for years without issue – and will kill 99.9 percent of viruses and bacteria. Lysol even advertises that the wipes are "Safe to use on electronics including Smartphones, Tablets and Remote Controls." Keep a tube at your desk!

