Facebook introduced a new Facebook Messenger feature named "Live Location" on Monday that allows one user to share his or her location with another user.

Sharing a static location was already possible – I'm at this Starbucks – but now you can share your live location as you move around. That could be a little bit creepy, but it's opt-in, so you'd only turn it on if you wanted to make yourself easier to find.

Here's how to use it.