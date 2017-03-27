Investors are getting worried about the Trump 'confidence economy'

There is a global reflation going on in the world economy: Expert 5 Hours Ago | 05:14

Monday's market action amounted to a fairly benign volley in a series of shots Wall Street is sending to Washington: Get your act together, or else.

Republicans failed last week to push a much-vaunted health-care plan through Congress, sending a signal that President Donald Trump's ambitious economic agenda could be in peril. The thinking went that Trump failed his first test despite having a solid majority in both chambers on Capitol Hill.

Until the past two weeks or so, investors brimming with optimism about the new administration have been fairly patient about the pace of change. They pushed the S&P 500 up as much as 10 percent after the November election, but the rally has cooled lately and major averages edged mostly lower Monday.

The index has fallen 2.4 percent since the early-March top and faces a sharper pullback on further hiccups in the legislative process.

"The failure to pass the American Health Care Act calls into question those optimistic assumptions about the capacity of Trump and the Republican-led Congress' ability to pass complex, impactful legislation," Mark Doms, senior economist at Nomura, said in a note.

Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic advisor at Allianz, recently wrote an opinion piece for Project Syndicate positing that the U.S. is in a "confidence economy," or one that is operating strongly on sentiment. Confidence surveys that generate "soft" economic data have been strong; "hard" readings of actual activity been middling.

If the new president doesn't produce some specific policy proposals that make the two mesh, trouble may not be far away.

"Unless the Trump administration can work well with a cooperative Congress to translate market-motivating intentions into well-calibrated actions soon, the lagging hard data risks dragging down confidence, creating headwinds that extend well beyond financial volatility," El-Erian wrote.