Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas sees Tesla eventually launching a sharing model

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas shared his views on Tesla in an interview Monday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

On Tesla's future: "We think that Tesla is morphing into more of a transportation company using vehicle machines sold today as a funding strategy to become something much much bigger, not tapping into hundreds of thousands or millions of cars, but more billions, hundreds of billions of miles," Jonas said. Then "launching a transportation as a service."

On what's next for electric cars: "Well, we think the electric cars for private use really are ... for human driving pleasure for wealthier individuals," he said. "That's why it's so important that in the shared model where you're not driving 10,000 miles a year, but 50 or 100 in a fleet operation, then the economics of electrification you can get that pay back period under three years. That's the game changer — shared."

Jonas is the head of global auto research at Morgan Stanley. He is known for his detailed coverage of automotive stocks.

The analyst also discusses his prediction for used car values in the coming years.



