This self-made millionaire got rid of everything he owned to live in Airbnbs—and he's thrilled

Entrepreneur, investor and writer James Altucher has had as much as $15 million in his bank account and as little as $143. Today, he's somewhere in between. On his journey from success to ruin and back again, Altucher has been married and divorced and has two children. He also acquired the material trappings of family life.
Then, about a year ago, at age 48, Altucher decided to leave his two apartments and get rid of everything he owned except for one bag containing two-to-three outfits and a second with a computer, phone and Kindle.
He now lives exclusively in Airbnbs.