This self-made millionaire got rid of everything he owned to live in Airbnbs—and he's thrilled

While the extreme measure may be shocking, it's in character for Altucher. The entrepreneur and writer has built a brand for himself by being unconventional and by trying to normalize what many people deem preposterous. Altucher doesn't think most people should go college, for example. He calls it a waste of time and money.

When Altucher decided to get rid of all his belongings, he had two apartments full of stuff. He paid a friend to go through everything and donate, keep, sell, or throw out every object. It took two weeks of sorting and an eighteen-wheeler to get rid of a lifetime of possessions.

Altucher asked his friend to not contact him at all while she was helping him purge. She called him just once, when she got to his college diploma.

"I said, 'Lisa I have not used that college diploma in the past thirty years. Just throw it out! It's the most useless thing. You can't donate it. It's the most useless thing in the apartment, so just throw it out,'" Altucher tells CNBC.

Altucher received a degree in Computer Science from Cornell University.