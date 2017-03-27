Shares of Calvin Klein parent tumble to near four-year low after weak earnings

G-III Apparel, parent of Levi's, Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole and dozens of other popular brands, saw its shares fall to near four-year lows Monday after a weak earnings report.

The stock fell more than 13 percent, its worst single-day performance since Aug. 30, 2016, when it plunged over 20 percent. The latest drop brought shares of G-III to lows not seen since April 2013.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a greater-than-expected earnings loss of 16 cents a share, as well as lower-than-expected sales of $603.3 million. A consensus of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected an earnings loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $622.8 million.

G-III said it expects diluted earnings of 80 to 90 cents a share for the current fiscal year. The Thomson Reuters consensus had expected earnings of $1.34 per share.

"While our near-term financial outlook reflects the dilutive impact of our recent acquisition of Donna Karan, we believe the mid-year re-launch of the DKNY and Donna Karan brands will have a positive impact in the second half of the year," CEO Morris Goldfarb said in a release.

Two-day performance of G-III



Source: FactSet

With the day's moves, shares of G-III are down more than 55 percent over the past 12 months.