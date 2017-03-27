Trader tracker: Q1's most memorable calls

Back in January, Joe Terranova made a bullish bet on Adobe.
"The stock continues to move higher and higher. I believe in it, and I think at some point they get acquired," he said on January 9th.
The stock has surged eighteen percent since then. As Terranova believes the stock is prime for a takeover, he's looking to get back in on a pullback.
Value investor Jim Lebenthal added MSG to his portfolio earlier this year.
He made the case for the company on February 9th, arguing that its valuable array of assets warrants a higher valuation. The stock is up 13% since then, and Lebenthal believes it's just getting started.
On January 24th Josh Brown argued that Deere was "breaking out for the first time in a decade." The stock is only up 2% since then, but Brown, who's held the stock for almost three years, believes it's heading higher.
Trader disclosure: Josh Brown owns Deere. Jim Lebenthal owns MSG.