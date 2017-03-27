    ×

    Trader tracker: Q1's most memorable calls

    It's been a busy first quarter for the "Halftime Report" traders.

    As the market soared to new highs at the beginning of the year, they debated how far the so-called "Trump Rally" could take stocks.

    And as stocks hit the "pause" button at the beginning of March, the traders argued over how to play the pullback and what investors should be buying.

    All this week on the "Halftime Report"we're looking at some of the traders' most memorable calls.

    Tracking the traders
    Back in January, Joe Terranova made a bullish bet on Adobe.

    "The stock continues to move higher and higher. I believe in it, and I think at some point they get acquired," he said on January 9th.

    The stock has surged eighteen percent since then. As Terranova believes the stock is prime for a takeover, he's looking to get back in on a pullback.

    Value investor Jim Lebenthal added MSG to his portfolio earlier this year.

    He made the case for the company on February 9th, arguing that its valuable array of assets warrants a higher valuation. The stock is up 13% since then, and Lebenthal believes it's just getting started.

    On January 24th Josh Brown argued that Deere was "breaking out for the first time in a decade." The stock is only up 2% since then, but Brown, who's held the stock for almost three years, believes it's heading higher.

    Trader disclosure: Josh Brown owns Deere. Jim Lebenthal owns MSG.

