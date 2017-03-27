Trump and Ryan fail to deliver on health-care, and stocks tank

Trump is lashing out at the conservative House Freedom Caucus, arguing Democrats were "smiling." House Speaker Paul Ryan, who largely authored the health measure, found his leadership under pressure. (CNBC)



White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, chalked up the health-care failure to Washington's being "more rotten" than Trump thought. (NBC News)



Asked whether repealing and replacing Obamacare was still a priority for Trump's first 100 days, Mulvaney said, "No," reiterating the White House is moving on to "other things," such as tax cuts. (NBC News)



Trump is expected to appoint son-in-law Jared Kushner to lead a new White House initiative to fix government with business ideas. The team is working with Apple's Tim Cook and Tesla's Elon Musk. (Washington Post)



A court in China, overturning a prior ruling, said Apple's iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus do not infringe on exterior design patents, which had been held by a now defunct local manufacturer. (Reuters)



Amazon (AMZN) has a challenger in its reported bid to buy Mideast online retailer Souq.com. Dubai-based shopping center operator Emaar Malls is offering $800 million for Souq.com. (Reuters)



Amazon is said to be exploring the idea of creating stores to sell furniture and home appliances, using virtual reality to allow customers to see what the wares would look like in their homes. (NY Times)



Uber has suspended its self-driving vehicles as the ride-hailing firm investigates an accident in which a car in autonomous mode, with safety-driver but no passengers, collided with a motorist in Arizona. (Recode)



Advertisers are demanding from Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google prime space at discounted prices, after this month's revelation that many brands had appeared next to extremist content on YouTube. (FT)



Disney's (DIS) live-action "Beauty and the Beast" topped the domestic box office for a second weekend, with $88.3 million. So far, the movie has made $317 million in North America and $690 million worldwide. (AP)

