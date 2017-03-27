Trump plans new office to fix government with business ideas and it's already working with Tim Cook and Elon Musk

President Donald Trump is to appoint son-in-law Jared Kushner to head up a new White House innovation team which intends to revamp federal bureacracy by employing strategies used in the world of business, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The White House Office of American Innovation will operate as a "SWAT team of strategic consultants" expected to "float above the daily political grind," the report suggests.

Led by Kushner, a former real estate and media executive and a senior advisor to Trump, the innovation office is working with major business executives, including Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

"We should have excellence in government. The government should be run like a great American company. Our hope is that we can achieve successes and efficiencies for our customers, who are the citizens," Kushner said in an interview with The Washington Post Sunday.