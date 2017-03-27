Trump's 'America First' pledge will not damage PhosAgro: CEO

The protectionist agenda of U.S. President Donald Trump is unlikely to hamper the growth prospects of Russian agrichemicals giant PhosAgro, the group's chief executive told CNBC on Monday.

Trump's "America First" pledge prompted concerns regarding the trade relationships between the world's largest economy and other nations. However, when CNBC asked PhosAgro's CEO whether he was fearful about the implementation of U.S. imposed border tariffs, he rejected the notion altogether.

"We know how to live with (such tax duties)… we know how to appraise the markets and so I don't really think that it will damage our supply," Andrey Guryev, chief executive at PhosAgro, told CNBC on Monday.

"For us, the U.S. market is not the major market, we like Europe, we like Russia, we like Latin America, that's where PhosAgro is concentrated and this is a premium market for us," Guryev added.