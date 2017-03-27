Trump's approval rating dips to new low after Obamacare repeal failure, poll says

President Donald Trump's approval rating slid to a fresh low this weekend after Republicans' attempt to replace the Affordable Care Act failed in dramatic fashion, according to Gallup.

Trump's approval dipped to 36 percent during the three-day period of Friday to Sunday, one point lower than his worst previous reading, Gallup said. It fell below President Barack Obama's lowest approval of 38 percent and President Bill Clinton's worst reading of 37 percent.

Former presidents George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter and Richard Nixon all had approval ratings lower than 36 percent at least once, according to Gallup.

Approval ratings are often volatile, and Trump's could rise in the near future. Still, voters widely disliked him during the 2016 election and he entered office as one of the most unpopular presidents in recent memory.

It is unclear how the sagging approval will affect Trump moving forward. While he won last year's electoral vote as a widely disliked candidate, he competed against another unpopular choice in Hillary Clinton.