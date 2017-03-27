The rise of Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, etc. has taught the cable industry a hard lesson about just how much the public dislikes paying for channels and entertainment it doesn't want just to get the channels and entertainment it does want. The "cut the cord" movement is all about fighting back against that bundling in your cable bill and it's a creation of the free market through and through.

Politicians haven't learned that lesson when it comes to health bills or really any bills for that matter. Every bill is jammed with fine print and added entries that simply wouldn't stand a chance of passage if they were examined and voted on as single items.

A good business approach would be to strip the massive health bill and other bills like it into smaller pieces that could at least be turned into "sales" much more easily. The political class likes big omnibus bills because it helps indemnify them from individual criticism and helps them avoid having to actually work with the public any more than necessary. Good business people know that the only way to succeed is never to lose that kind of connection with their customers and potential customers.

Speaking of that political disconnect versus what we see in successful businesses, there's a real snobbery and falsity to the political class argument about how government functions. Their point is to "ensure" us that governing is so complicated that it really should be left to the experienced bureaucrats. The truth is the only complicated thing about it is the cowardly nature of the political class and its inability to govern properly.

Trump didn't handle the health bill well, precisely because he let the political class from the GOP side handle it way too much. Trump should go more with his outsider gut, reject the nonsense of the political class, and get to work.

Commentary by Jake Novak, CNBC.com senior columnist. Follow him on Twitter @jakejakeny.



