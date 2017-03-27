US Treasurys higher on Trump health-care reform setback

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday morning on concerns over President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on key campaign pledges such as tax cuts and infrastructure investment.



Last week, President Trump failed to get the support of the Republican party to repeal and replace Obamacare, denting his image as someone who can get deals done.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes , which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.3621 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.9729 percent.

The Treasury is set to auction 13 and 26-week bills worth $72 billion and two-year notes worth $26 billion.

There are no data items scheduled for Monday.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.49 a barrel on Monday morning, down 0.61 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.56 a barrel, down 0.85 percent.

