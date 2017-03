When stocks have gone through a pullback during this bull market, JPMorgan is often the punching bag, history shows.

Using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho, we looked back at what happened to Dow Jones industrial average members when it dropped 100, 200 or 300 points in a single day since March 2009 when the bull market began.

Here are the two worst and best performers, on average, when the Dow dropped 100 to 200 points: