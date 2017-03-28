    19 jobs in places you can live large on $60,000

    A six-figure salary sounds great — however, that's not the reality for most Americans.

    In fact, the median household income is about $56,000, according to the Census Bureau. Still, that can be enough to live large, depending on where you live, according to a recent report by Glassdoor.

    The job-hunting site calculated the best gigs in places where pay goes furthest, based on salaries and the cost of living. To get there, Glassdoor matched up jobs with base pay around $60,000 in states where the ratio of salary to the state personal consumption expenditure is 55 percent or less, according to the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis, as of 2015.

    In other words, you'll be spending less of your salary on living expenses and putting more toward a nice house, car, vacation or retirement account. Sound like a dream? These positions are all very real and are currently hiring.

    • 1. Financial analyst in Alabama

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $30,459

      Banking analyst
      Banking analyst

    • 2. Research scientist in Alabama

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $30,459

      Research scientist
      Research scientist

    • 3. Network engineer in Arkansas

      Median base salary: $62,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $29,791

      Sergio Salgado works at the control center at the end of the digital trunk that links all the homes in the Sunriver housing development in St. George, Utah.
      Getty Images

    • 4. Professor in Idaho

      Median base salary: $65,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,226

      Students in auditorium with professor
      Students in auditorium with professor

    • 5. Project manager in Idaho

      Median base salary: $64,500

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,226

      Product manager
      Product manager

    • 6. Area manager in Kentucky

      Median base salary: $61,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $31,925

      Strategy Manager
      Strategy Manager

    • 7. Operations manager in Kentucky

      Median base salary: $62,250

      State personal consumption expenditure: $31,925

      Jose Luis Pelaez Inc | Blend Images | Getty Images

    • 8. Systems administrator in Kentucky

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $31,925

      IT Technician
      IT Technician

    • 9. Engineer in Mississippi

      Median base salary: $64,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $29,330

      Spire Engineer Holds a 2U Cubesat Model
      Source: Spire Global

    • 10. Production manager in Mississippi

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $29,330

      Information Systems Manager
      Information Systems Manager

    • 11. Designer in North Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,501

      180387654
      Getty Images

    • 12. HR generalist in North Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,501

      2012 pay: $99,102New to the list for 2012At first glance, HR manager being the No. 3 job was the biggest surprise of the best list, but when you think about employment trends, it makes sense: There are some high-skilled jobs in high-demand fields like health care and information technology that are in demand and there aren’t enough skilled workers to fill them, Lee said.Add to that the fact that a lot of skilled HR managers are retiring and fewer young people pursuing human resources as a career
      Photo: Stockbyte | Getty Images

    • 13. IT analyst in North Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,501

      A FireEye information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats at the FireEye office in Milpitas, California.
      Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

    • 14. Executive manager in Oklahoma

      Median base salary: $65,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,397

      Applications manager
      Getty Images

    • 15. Marketing manager in Oklahoma

      Median base salary: $62,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,397

      Design Manager
      Design Manager

    • 16. Registered nurse case manager in South Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,033

      Nurse discusses patient notes with doctor
      Getty Images

    • 17. Solutions consultant in South Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,033

      79365752
      Tom Merton | Getty Images

    • 18. Systems administrator in South Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,033

      Server room tech network
      Server room tech network

    • 19. Technical writer in South Carolina

      Median base salary: $60,000

      State personal consumption expenditure: $32,033

      Technical Writer
      Technical Writer

