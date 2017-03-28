A six-figure salary sounds great — however, that's not the reality for most Americans.

In fact, the median household income is about $56,000, according to the Census Bureau. Still, that can be enough to live large, depending on where you live, according to a recent report by Glassdoor.

The job-hunting site calculated the best gigs in places where pay goes furthest, based on salaries and the cost of living. To get there, Glassdoor matched up jobs with base pay around $60,000 in states where the ratio of salary to the state personal consumption expenditure is 55 percent or less, according to the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis, as of 2015.

In other words, you'll be spending less of your salary on living expenses and putting more toward a nice house, car, vacation or retirement account. Sound like a dream? These positions are all very real and are currently hiring.