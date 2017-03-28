9 habits of highly successful people, from a man who spent 5 years studying them

Building wealth takes years of smart decisions, both professionally and financially. But according to according to one man who interviewed hundreds of self-made millionaires, getting rich also means keeping certain lifestyle habits.

Tom Corley, an accountant and financial planner, surveyed 233 wealthy individuals, mostly self-made millionaires, on their daily habits. He compared those answers to responses from 128 lower-earning individuals, or those with less than $35,000 in annual gross income.



In his best-selling book "Change Your Habits, Change Your Life," Corley explains that wealthy people set themselves up for success in a few specific ways. Here are the habits they have in common:

1. They get up early

Nearly 50 percent of the self-made millionaires in Corley's research got out of bed at least three hours before their workday actually started. Many of them use the free time to tackle personal projects, plan their day, or make time for exercise.

"Getting up at five in the morning to tackle the top three things you want to accomplish in your day allows you to regain control of your life," he writes. "It gives you a sense of confidence that you, indeed, direct your life."